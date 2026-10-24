Arsenal moved level points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after a 2-0 win over Everton.

Centre-back partners Ezri Konsa and Gabriel celebrated personal milestones, as the Gunners took advantage of City's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa earlier.

England defender Konsa scrambled home from a corner in the seventh minute at the Emirates Stadium to claim his first goal for the club since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer.

Gabriel sealed victory with a second-half header on his 200th Premier League appearance, ensuring the Gunners took full advantage of City’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa in Saturday’s early kick-off.

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