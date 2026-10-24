Arsenal move level with Manchester City in Premier League after centre-backs star in 2-0 victory over Everton
City lost 2-1 to Aston Villa earlier in the afternoon
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Arsenal moved level points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after a 2-0 win over Everton.
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Centre-back partners Ezri Konsa and Gabriel celebrated personal milestones, as the Gunners took advantage of City's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa earlier.
England defender Konsa scrambled home from a corner in the seventh minute at the Emirates Stadium to claim his first goal for the club since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer.
Gabriel sealed victory with a second-half header on his 200th Premier League appearance, ensuring the Gunners took full advantage of City’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa in Saturday’s early kick-off.
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Victory for Mikel Arteta’s reigning champions was a seventh from eight top-flight fixtures this season and an 11th from 13 games in all competitions.
Everton had opportunities to spring a surprise, with Thierno Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall wasting their best openings before they slipped to a second-successive defeat.
It came hours after City suffered defeat for the first time in the Premier League this season after Nicolas Jackson’s double earned Aston Villa a 2-1 victory at Villa Park.
Unai Emery’s side continued their turnaround in form after a slow start to the campaign and picked up a fourth straight win across all competitions, and their first league victory at home this season.
Arsenal and City are now locked on 21 points, with Enzo Maresca's side just edging the standings on goal difference currently.