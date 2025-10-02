Arsenal and Newcastle recorded wins in Wednesday’s Champions League action that left both clubs’ managers valuing the playing options available to them.

But Manchester City were held to a contentious stalemate in Monaco despite Erling Haaland’s brace.

Manchester City frustrated in Monaco

Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn on Monaco’s controversial late penalty after seeing his Manchester City side pegged back in a 2-2 Champions League draw at Stade Louis-II.

Former Tottenham defender Eric Dier scored from the spot in the 90th minute after taking a boot in the face from Nico Gonzalez as the pair stretched to reach a free-kick.

Replays showed Gonzalez got the ball first but, having also caught Dier, he and City were in trouble once VAR Cesar Soto Grado referee Jesus Gil Manzano to consult the pitchside monitor.

Asked if he would give his opinion of the incident, Guardiola said: “No. I have nothing to say to the Spanish referees.”

Guardiola’s bigger frustration will have been his side’s inability to kill off Monaco, having twice led through goals from Erling Haaland, who marked his 50th Champions League appearance with a brace that took his tally to 52 in the competition.

Guardiola added: “If you analyse the game there were many things that were really good. Step by step we will be better but we had many chances.”