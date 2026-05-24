Arsenal complete Premier League-winning campaign with victory at Crystal Palace
Arsenal turn now to the Champions League showpiece against Paris St Germain
Arsenal celebrated being crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
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Gabriel Jesus struck in the 41st minute before Noni Madueke doubled the visitors’ advantage three minutes after the interval.
Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the closing stages as Yeremy Pino’s stoppage-time strike was ruled out for offside.
Captain Martin Odegaard lifted the trophy, draped in red and white ribbons, before manager Mikel Arteta was thrown in the air multiple times by his jubilant players.
The Gunners avoided the crippling anxiety of a final-day shootout after Manchester City’s draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday, and their coronation here – Oliver Glasner’s last home fixture as Palace boss – started with 1,000 Arsenal fans lining Holmesdale Road to greet the champions’ two coaches.
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Arsenal co-owners Stan Kroenke and his son Josh attended the title-winning party, while 15 miles north in the capital, delirious Arsenal supporters filled the pubs surrounding the Emirates Stadium – some having queued since 9am – to revel in the Gunners lifting the league trophy two decades on from Arsene Wenger’s 2004 ‘Invincibles’ team.
It would also be remembered as a record-breaking day for Max Dowman.
The teenager – absent from training this week as he completes his GCSEs – began the afternoon by becoming the youngest player to start a Premier League match.
And the Year 11 student will end it as the youngest with a Premier League medal around his neck, too.
Dowman, 16 years and 144 days, usurped former Everton player Jose Baxter’s 18-year record by 54 days before ending Phil Foden’s reign as the youngest Premier League winner.
Arteta lined up in midfield alongside Baxter when he was handed his first start by David Moyes in 2008.
Foden was six days short of his 18th birthday when he won the league with City in the 2017-2018 season.
Dowman joined his team-mates as they were awarded a Guard of Honour by Palace, which preceded a battle of the B teams.
Palace face Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final on Wednesday before Arsenal’s Champions League showpiece against Paris St Germain three days later.