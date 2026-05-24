Arsenal celebrated being crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Gabriel Jesus struck in the 41st minute before Noni Madueke doubled the visitors’ advantage three minutes after the interval.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the closing stages as Yeremy Pino’s stoppage-time strike was ruled out for offside.

Captain Martin Odegaard lifted the trophy, draped in red and white ribbons, before manager Mikel Arteta was thrown in the air multiple times by his jubilant players.

The Gunners avoided the crippling anxiety of a final-day shootout after Manchester City’s draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday, and their coronation here – Oliver Glasner’s last home fixture as Palace boss – started with 1,000 Arsenal fans lining Holmesdale Road to greet the champions’ two coaches.

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