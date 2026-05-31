Arsenal is attempting to put their European pain to one side with the club’s open-top bus parade to mark their first Premier League title since 2004 gets under way on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s title-winning team are due to begin their 5.6-mile route through north London at 2pm – just 18 hours after their Champions League heartbreak against Paris St Germain in Budapest.

As many as half-a-million Arsenal supporters are expected to line the streets for the parade which is expected to last two hours.

The Gunners had been hoping for a double celebration by following up their league success with a first Champions League trophy in the club’s 140-year history.

However, Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed their penalties in Saturday’s nerve-jangling shootout to allow PSG to retain their crown.