By Flaminia Luck

Thousands of Arsenal fans lined the streets around the Emirates Stadium as the team set off on their Premier League trophy parade on Sunday afternoon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Despite the Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain last night, the crowd was in high spirits. Supporters have set off red flares and climbed up lamp posts, traffic lights and trees to cheer on their heroes during a two-hour open-top bus parade. Chants of “Arsenal” can be heard ringing through the streets of north London as well as fireworks and vuvuzelas.

Arsenal Trophy Parade. Picture: Getty

David Raya of Arsenal celebrates with the Premier League trophy. Picture: Getty

Jay, 34, said: “I was born up the road from here, so Arsenal isn’t just the football team I support, it’s my local team and it’s actually, not to sound cliche, my DNA. “The last time we won I was 12, so the first time to have as an adult is special and I go to this Lidl for my shopping and I’m standing to watch the boys go by lifting up the prem, beautiful view, lovely scenery.”

An Arsenal fan sits in window as they attempt to get a view of a victory parade. Picture: Alamy

An Arsenal fan holds up a Gabriel scarf. Picture: Alamy

Arsenal fans line the streets . Picture: Alamy

Captain Martin Odegaard was the first player to board the bus, adorned with ‘Champions 25/26’, holding the Premier League trophy. Members of the Arsenal staff followed on a second bus, while the women’s team were on a third bus parading the FIFA Champions Cup they won in February.

Arsenal fans fire off confetti and wave flags. Picture: Alamy

Arsenal were hoping to celebrate a historic double - but missed out on a first Champions League title to Paris Saint-Germain last night. A “devastated” Declan Rice insisted Arsenal will not be defined by their Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain – and vowed to use the emotional agony as fuel to win the competition next season. Arsenal’s bid to end their 140-year wait for the biggest trophy in European club football ended in failure after a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

A fan of Arsenal stands on a branch in a tree. Picture: Getty

Arsenal fans celebrate as they wait for the buses to pass by. Picture: Alamy

Fireworks went off above the stadium as the Arsenal bus made its way up Holloway Road, which was covered in red mist. The Met police are calling it one of the biggest police operations of the year.

Arsenal fans sit on the roof of a bus stop. Picture: Alamy