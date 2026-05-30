Arsenal 1-0 up against PSG as gunners close in on Champions League glory
Kai Havertz has put Arsenal 1-0 up with a dream start in the Champions League final against Paris St Germain.
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The gunners are 1-0 up at half time after the Arsenal forward scored six minutes in.
Arsenal appeared to control the first half of the game as PSG struggled to make an imprint.
Defending champions PSG were the favourites going in but have lacked confidence in the opening 45 minutes, spending the majority of the first half chasing Arsenal's tail.
After ending a 22-year wait for a Premier League title Arsenal are aiming for an even bigger prize as they seek their first European crown in tonight’s Champions League final against Paris St Germain.
Head coach Mikel Arteta warned ahead of kick off that his Arsenal side were ready to topple Luis Enrique’s men as kings of Europe.
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Fresh from ending two decades of Premier League pain after fending off Manchester City to win the title, Arsenal are now just one game away from landing their first trophy on Europe’s grandest stage in their 140-year history.
Their opponents, the mighty PSG, routed Inter Milan 5-0 in last year’s final and who have looked the class of the field in the competition to date.
Ahead of kick off, a confident Arteta said: “They are defending the trophy, they were the last ones to earn that right to lift the trophy and they are the champions, but we are here to take that away from them.”
Bukayo Saka echoed his boss as he urged his team-mates to etch their names in Arsenal folklore.“We have enough fire going into the game tomorrow,” he said.
“We know we can write history as players for the first time and that gives us a lot of motivation.
"I am hungry and excited to have the opportunity to win another trophy, and create history for the club that I love.”