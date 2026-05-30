Kai Havertz has put Arsenal 1-0 up with a dream start in the Champions League final against Paris St Germain.

The gunners are 1-0 up at half time after the Arsenal forward scored six minutes in.

Arsenal appeared to control the first half of the game as PSG struggled to make an imprint.

Defending champions PSG were the favourites going in but have lacked confidence in the opening 45 minutes, spending the majority of the first half chasing Arsenal's tail.

After ending a 22-year wait for a Premier League title Arsenal are aiming for an even bigger prize as they seek their first European crown in tonight’s Champions League final against Paris St Germain.

Head coach Mikel Arteta warned ahead of kick off that his Arsenal side were ready to topple Luis Enrique’s men as kings of Europe.

Read more: Met Police to deploy 500 officers for Arsenal trophy parade as superfan Jeremy Corbyn urges fans to show respect

Read more: Arsenal trophy parade details after Gunners win Premier League