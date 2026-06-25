Piero Hincapie has completed a £34.5million move to Arsenal as the Premier League champions start plotting their title defence.

The 24-year-old defender made 39 appearances in all competitions as the Gunners saw out their first title in 22 years and reached the final of the Champions League.

Hincapie, currently in action for Ecuador in the World Cup, joined Arsenal on a loan deal from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

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Hincapie’s permanent move to the Emirates Stadium had been expected to be a formality with Arsenal confirming they have activated his clause to stay, understood to until 2031, on Thursday.

He becomes the club’s first signing of the summer after Arsenal spent in excess of £250m on seven players last year.

Hincapie has played in both of Ecuador’s World Cup games so far – a 1-0 defeat by the Ivory Coast, followed by a goalless draw with Curacao – and is set to be in action again on Thursday when the South Americans face Germany bidding to reach the knockout stages.