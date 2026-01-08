Arsenal stretched their lead at the top of the table to six points but failed to take full advantage of Man City's slip up. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Arsenal went six points clear of title rivals Manchester City following a 0-0 draw against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

After City limped to a draw against Brighton on Wednesday, the Gunners had the chance to put clear daylight between themselves and Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the table. But while Arsenal enjoyed the best of the first half – despite Conor Bradley hitting the woodwork for Liverpool – the hosts spent much of the second period penned in by the side they are bidding to dethrone as champions. Dominik Szoboszlai came closest when his free-kick dropped just over the crossbar as Arsenal rarely threatened.

Nevertheless, the draw takes Arsenal six points clear of City, in a bid to end their 22-year wait for a title with Liverpool 14 points behind. Liverpool, still without top scorer Hugo Ekitike through injury, were on the ropes but they came within inches of delivering the opener. William Saliba read Bradley’s attempted through-ball but was then caught off-guard by a gung-ho David Raya. Saliba’s pass to his goalkeeper carried too much speed, and Raya could prod it clear only to Bradley, with the full-back’s audacious chip striking the hosts’ crossbar. Tempers flared when Jeremie Frimpong went over on his left ankle in the Arsenal penalty area. The home side played on – winning a corner at the other end – and Declan Rice and Virgil van Dijk exchanged words.

