By Frankie Elliott

Leandro Trossard’s second-half goal fired Arsenal to a 1-0 win at Fulham and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points.

The winger scored from a corner shortly before the hour mark at Craven Cottage before the league leaders were denied the chance to double their advantage when a penalty won by Bukayo Saka was overturned by VAR. However, despite the contentious decision, Mikel Arteta's side were able to see out the slender victory to move clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Champions Liverpool will have the chance to go back to within a point of Arsenal if they beat Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. Fulham have been hard to beat on home turf this season, having dropped just two points prior to Saturday’s contest under the lights, while Arsenal have failed to win on their previous two visits here, and it was the hosts who enjoyed the best chances of the opening 30 minutes. Harry Wilson struck two efforts wide of David Raya’s post, while Josh King called the Arsenal goalkeeper into action with a shot, designed as a cross. Earlier, Riccardo Calafiori thought he had broken the deadlock following a brilliant finish from Jurrien Timber’s long ball and Trossard’s lay-off, but the defender was rightly flagged offside. With nine minutes to go before the interval, a chance presented itself for the goal-shy Viktor Gyokeres but his first-time strike was parried by Bernd Leno. Moments later, Calafiori’s wicked left-foot volley from Saka’s cross fizzed just over the German’s crossbar. Arsenal were beginning to look dangerous and Declan Rice fired wide with the final kick of the first half. The north Londoners carried over their intent into the second half when Trossard dragged wide before Saka’s mazy run was diverted off the line by Timothy Castagne inside a statement-fuelled opening five minutes. Fulham were intent to soak up Arsenal’s pressure and hit the visitors on the break, and Wilson’s volley from Alex Iwobi’s cross on the counter after 55 minutes provided the home support with hope.

