Arsenal trophy parade details after Gunners win Premier League
When will Arsenal players parade with Premier League trophy, with the Gunners also set to play PSG in the Champions League final
Arsenal fans are already celebrating after clinching their first Premier League title since 2004, but they will have to wait a little longer for their trophy parade.
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Manchester City drew 1-1 away to Bournemouth on Tuesday night, which means the Gunners have an unassailable lead going into the final match this weekend.
Thousands of fans gathered outside Emirates Stadium when the title was confirmed, lighting fireworks and singing songs as club legend Ian Wright mixed in with the crowd.
And celebrations stretched well beyond N1, with celebrity fans Jess Glynne and Lewis Hamilton celebrating, while there was even a joyous message from Sir Keir Starmer.
But the fun might not be over yet, as Arsenal still have the not insignificant matter of playing a Champions League final on May 30 against Paris Saint-Germain.
Here is what has been announced about a 2026 trophy parade - their first for a Premier League since Arsene Wenger led the celebrations after the Gunners went unbeaten in 2003-04.
When is the Arsenal trophy parade?
Arsenal will have their Premier League trophy parade on Sunday, May 31, 2026, the day after the Champions League final, for a potential double celebration.
A parade will take place whether or not Mikel Arteta's team pulls off a historic European title in Budapest on May 30, and there will not be two parades if they win both.
No time has yet been stated for when the parade will be.
What will the route of the parade be?
Islington Council is yet to release details, but LBC has seen a preliminary route for the open-top bus starting at the Emirates Stadium and then moving through:
- Drayton Park,
- Aubert Park,
- Highbury Grove,
- St Paul’s Road,
- and Upper Street, before returning to the stadium.
Arsenal players will all be on the bus, with the parade one day before many leave for the World Cup.