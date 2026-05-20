Arsenal fans are already celebrating after clinching their first Premier League title since 2004, but they will have to wait a little longer for their trophy parade.

Manchester City drew 1-1 away to Bournemouth on Tuesday night, which means the Gunners have an unassailable lead going into the final match this weekend.

Thousands of fans gathered outside Emirates Stadium when the title was confirmed, lighting fireworks and singing songs as club legend Ian Wright mixed in with the crowd.

And celebrations stretched well beyond N1, with celebrity fans Jess Glynne and Lewis Hamilton celebrating, while there was even a joyous message from Sir Keir Starmer.

But the fun might not be over yet, as Arsenal still have the not insignificant matter of playing a Champions League final on May 30 against Paris Saint-Germain.

Here is what has been announced about a 2026 trophy parade - their first for a Premier League since Arsene Wenger led the celebrations after the Gunners went unbeaten in 2003-04.