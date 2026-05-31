A policeman (C) hits an Arsenal supporter (R-in red hat) as officials try to clear the streets following the end of the parade celebrations. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Nine people have been arrested as hundreds of thousands of Arsenal fans descended on north London for a victory parade.

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Offences included drunk and disorderly behaviour, drugs offences, sexual assault, and assaulting emergency workers, the Metropolitan Police said. As many as half-a-million Arsenal supporters lined the streets for the parade two-hour parade to mark their first Premier League title since 2004. Mikel Arteta’s title-winning team began their 5.6-mile route through north London at 2pm – just 18 hours after their Champions League heartbreak against Paris St Germain in Budapest. Fireworks went off above the stadium as the Arsenal bus made its way up Holloway Road, north London, which was covered in red mist. Arsenals centre-back pairing William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes were sat at the front of the bus with the Premier League trophy. Defender Riccardo Calafiori leaned over the side of the bus, pumping his fist and celebrating with the fans. Christian Norgaard and Ben White were sat at the back of the bus looking much more relaxed. The team were met with chants of “Champions of England, we know what we are”. Read more: Heartbreak for Arsenal as PSG crowned Champions League winners after tense penalty shootout Read more: Chaos in France: Nearly 800 arrested as fans clash with riot police amid PSG Champions League final

Arsenal supporters cheer as they wait for the start of the parade. Picture: Getty

Arsenal fans celebrate as they wait for the buses to pass by. Picture: Alamy

The owners of a cafe on Holloway Road said it was “almost surreal” to have the Arsenal bus parade coming past. Seb Olid, a part owner of Coffee Zee, said he was in the area when Arsenal last won the league in 2004 and it was “nothing like” the bus parade on Sunday. He said: “It’s the most insane I have ever seen it. I was here in 2004 and it was nothing like this.”All of the staff in the cafe were wearing Arsenal kits and they had put up red and white bunting. Asked if they were all Arsenal fans, co-owner Waleed, who did not given his surname, replied “of course”.

Arsenal supporters cheer ahead of the start of the parade. Picture: Getty

One Arsenal fan who was stood outside his local Lidl supermarket said Arsenal was in his “DNA” as he waited to watch the parade. Jay, 34, said: “I was born up the road from here, so Arsenal isn’t just the football team I support, it’s my local team and it’s actually, not to sound cliche, my DNA. “The last time we won I was 12, so the first time to have as an adult is special and I go to this Lidl for my shopping and I’m standing to watch the boys go by lifting up the prem, beautiful view, lovely scenery.”

It is the first Premier League title for the North London team since 2003-04. Picture: Getty

The Gunners had been hoping for a double celebration by following up their league success with a first Champions League trophy in the club’s 140-year history. However, Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed their penalties in Saturday’s nerve-jangling shootout to allow PSG to retain their crown.

Arsenal fans in Finsbury Park before a victory parade. Picture: Alamy

Arteta’s crestfallen players departed their Hilton hotel in Hungarian capital in the hours after the crushing loss with the Arsenal manager vowing to use the setback as “fuel” to carry them to glory next season. Arteta said: “First of all, you have to go through that pain, digest it and turn it into fuel to improve and to reach a different level.

🧵 Crowds are gathering in north London ahead of this afternoon's @Arsenal Champions Parade.



Officers will be on hand to ensure everybody can enjoy the celebrations safely.



Updates on today's policing operation will be shared on this thread. pic.twitter.com/qMoR2vtg1r — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 31, 2026