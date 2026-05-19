Mikel Arteta's side have won the top-flight with a game to spare after Pep Guardiola's side stuttered in what could be his penultimate game at the Etihad Stadium helm

Arsenal have clinched their first Premier League title since 2004 with a game to spare - after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Arsenal have clinched their first Premier League title since 2004 with a game to spare - after Manchester City failed to win at Bournemouth.

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The Gunners have won England's top-flight for the 14th time - their first since the legendary 'Invincibles' side did so more than two decades ago. City's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium sees Pep Guardiola's side five points behind Arsenal with only one game to go. Wonderkid Junior Kroupi opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the 39th minute - and Pep's side could not recover to secure the three points needed to send the title race to the final day.

Arsenal supporters celebrate as they watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester City in a pub near the Arsenal stadium in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali). Picture: Alamy

Wonderkid Junior Kroupi opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the 39th minute - and Pep's side could not recover to secure the three points needed to send the title race to the final day. Picture: Getty

Erling Haaland snatched a draw in the 95th minute to give City hope. But it was too little too late for Guardiola and co. The result follows Arsenal's nervy 1-0 win against Burnley at the Emirates on Monday night - with the north London side now set for an almighty party when they visit Crystal Palace on the Premier League's final matchday on Sunday. The trophy ends a run of three consecutive second-place finishes and comes as vindication for the club in sticking with boss Mikel Arteta. Arsenal's triumph means they are the first team in nine years to break the stranglehold that the duopoly of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Erling Haaland snatched a draw in the 95th minute to give City hope. But it was too little too late for Guardiola and co. Picture: Getty