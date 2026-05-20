The Prime Minister and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have joined actors, singers and sports stars celebrating Arsenal’s Premier League victory.

Arsenal ended a 22-year wait to be crowned champions after Manchester City drew 1-1 away at Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.

Soon after the result was confirmed, Arsenal fan Sir Keir Starmer took to social media saying “22 long years for the Arsenal. But finally, we’re back where we belong. Champions!”

Mr Corbyn, also a fan of the Gunners, simply posted: “North London Forever” accompanied by a poster of the players celebrating which was also posted by the club.

Singer Jess Glynn posted multiple Instagram stories of her watching the Man City match, before celebrating at full time, and joining in chanting with celebrating Arsenal fans when they appeared on screen.