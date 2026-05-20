Prime Minister, Jess Glynn and Lewis Hamilton join stars celebrating Arsenal title
Soon after the result was confirmed, Arsenal fan Sir Keir Starmer took to social media saying “22 long years for the Arsenal. But finally, we’re back where we belong. Champions!”
The Prime Minister and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have joined actors, singers and sports stars celebrating Arsenal’s Premier League victory.
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Arsenal ended a 22-year wait to be crowned champions after Manchester City drew 1-1 away at Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.
Soon after the result was confirmed, Arsenal fan Sir Keir Starmer took to social media saying “22 long years for the Arsenal. But finally, we’re back where we belong. Champions!”
Mr Corbyn, also a fan of the Gunners, simply posted: “North London Forever” accompanied by a poster of the players celebrating which was also posted by the club.
Singer Jess Glynn posted multiple Instagram stories of her watching the Man City match, before celebrating at full time, and joining in chanting with celebrating Arsenal fans when they appeared on screen.
Other celebrities celebrating the win included Formula One star Sir Lewis Hamilton, who put up the same poster along with “COYG” on his Instagram story, an abbreviation of “Come on you Gunners”.
Even former Arsenal player Ian Wright arrived at the Arsenal stadium to celebrate with supporters.
22 long years for the Arsenal.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 19, 2026
But finally, we’re back where we belong.
Champions!
Presenter and journalist Piers Morgan also referenced the club’s wait to win the title in a series of posts on X.
He wrote: “5 times the bridesmaid. Tonight, finally, THE BRIDE.
“Congrats, chaps. So proud of you all for winning the toughest League in the world.”
Hi Arsenal haters. 😘 pic.twitter.com/9omjHqdqir— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 19, 2026
Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in Ted Lasso, posted a low angle selfie of himself grinning while wearing an Arsenal shirt.
Hunt has spoken about becoming a lifelong Arsenal fan in a bar in Amsterdam in 1999 after watching Nwankwo Kanu score a hat-trick to beat Chelsea.
Lucifer and Miranda Actor Tom Ellis and rapper Tinie Tempah also posted their celebrations.