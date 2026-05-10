Arsenal survived a huge scare after Leandro Trossard’s goal kept the Premier League title race firmly in their hands in a tense 1-0 win at West Ham.

Pep Guardiola’s rallying cry of ‘come on you Irons’ on Saturday seemed set to do the trick after Callum Wilson’s stoppage-time effort almost did Manchester City a huge favour.

But after an agonising VAR check the equaliser was ruled out for a foul on Gunners goalkeeper David Raya.

Trossard had struck eight minutes from full-time to re-establish Arsenal’s five points lead and put them on the brink of a first title in 22 years.

Despite winning on their last two visits to the London Stadium by an aggregate score of 11-2, this looked like, and may well prove to be, Arsenal’s trickiest assignment of the three remaining.

Now, all that stands between them and the title is a visit from relegated Burnley and a trip to a Crystal Palace side who will be focused on their Conference League final date with Rayo Vallecano three days later

.For West Ham, the contrast could not be starker.

The celebration police will not be required in east London this season.

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