Riccardo Calafiori's stoppage-time own goal handed Wolves a dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal after coming back from two goals down and plunging the Gunners' Premier League title hopes into further doubt.

Arsenal are now only five points ahead of Manchester City having played a game more and have now won just two of their last seven league matches.

Wolves though had the final say as Tom Edozie's effort from the edge of the box deflected off Calafiori beyond David Raya and Arsenal missed the chance to extend their advantage over Manchester City to seven points.

It looked like three points were heading back to north London when Piero Hincapie doubled the league leaders' advantage with his first goal for the club, but Huge Bueno produced a moment of magic to reduce the deficit.

Bukayo Saka celebrated his new five-year deal with the club in style with his fifth goal of the season as Mikel Arteta's choice to play him in the number-10 role immediately paid dividends as he gave Arsenal an early lead.

Following their draw with Brentford, the Gunners were unable to cling on to three points in wintery conditions over Rob Edwards's battling side who claimed another point in their unlikely survival bid.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted his team have only got themselves to blame after surrendering a two-goal lead.

Arteta insists his team were nowhere near their best and have to look at themselves for dropping points once again.

"Extremely disappointed obviously with the result and with the way the game ended but we have to blame ourselves," Arteta said.

"The performance in the second half we didn't show anything close to the standards required in this league to win. It's a moment of disappointment, we want to talk a lot about how we're feeling but it's not the moment to do that.

"When you are at this level and at the top you need to take the hit, today we deserved. On Sunday we have a big game coming up.

"It was one moment after another moment after another moment. Even though we scored the second goal we never had dominance of the game that's the reality."

Arsenal have held leads in each of the last three title races but have gone on to finish second in each season, and Wednesday's draw may have brought up bad memories that they may once again come second after relinquishing a lead.

Arteta says his team have to accept every criticism that comes their way and need to bounce back against Tottenham on Sunday.

He added: "That's credit obviously to Wolves, they can't be underestimated. It's very basic things and simple things that today we did really wrong and that's why we had the feeling without conceding much, when the game is open that kind of thing can happen.

"Any question, criticism, opinion, you have to take it on the chin today. That's it. Any bullet, take it because we didn't perform at the level required, Anything anybody says can be right because we didn't do what we had to do. The way to do it is on the pitch on Sunday in another great opportunity we have.

"We have always done it but if you are strong you need to show it next time. To say it here is simple but we have to show it on the pitch."

Wolves boss Rob Edwards saw his side pick up a second successive draw and was proud of the belief his side showed to gain an unlikely point.

"It's nice to get a late equaliser and especially when you're 2-0 down against a team like that.

"We're up against Arsenal, everyone needs to have a bit of perspective. In the first 20-30 mins it was everything we expected the game to be like.

"We stayed in the game and that was important. We showed belief and played with a bit more emotion. To show that character and quality and all of that. It might be easier for the lads to lose belief but that's not the case."