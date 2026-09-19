Arsenal arrived at the Amex Stadium aiming to match a 123-year-old club record of eight consecutive victories to begin a season

For Brighton, this was surely the best result of manager Fabian Hurzeler’s career - just days after a brilliant Carabao Cup comeback win at Manchester United – catapults them up to third in the table, just two points off the Gunners. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Arsenal’s 100 per cent start to their Premier League title defence ended in emphatic fashion as Brighton secured a stunning 3-0 win against Mikel Arteta’s dumbstruck side.

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Arsenal arrived at the Amex Stadium with ambitions of equalling a 123-year club record of eight straight victories to start a season, but that piece of history looked in doubt right from the kick-off, with a rampant Brighton side delivering a masterclass against the champions. Pascal Gross blasted Brighton ahead after 31 minutes before Charalampos Kostoulas doubled the hosts’ lead on the stroke of half-time. Arteta sprinted down the tunnel in the hope of masterminding a half-time speech which would revive his side’s fortunes. But Brighton remained on top after the interval and they served Arsenal a dose of their own medicine when Chema Andres headed home from a corner shortly before the hour mark. Read more: West Ham's Taty Castellanos accused of spitting at Millwall goalkeeper during heated derby Read more: Metropolitan Police given special powers ahead of first Millwall v West Ham match in 14 years

Arsenal arrived at the Amex Stadium with ambitions of equalling a 123-year club record of eight straight victories to start a season, but that piece of history looked in doubt right from the kick-off. Picture: Getty

A disjointed Arsenal were never at the races and Arteta will now have 21 days to stew over a shock result, which will abruptly end any suggestion of his side cantering to a second league title in as many seasons. For Brighton, surely the best result of manager Fabian Hurzeler’s career – just days after a brilliant Carabao Cup comeback win at Manchester United – catapults them up to third in the table, just two points off the Gunners. Arteta might have rotated his side for their win at Ipswich earlier in the week, but here he fielded his strongest side – one that simply could not live with their inspired opponents. After just seven minutes Bruno Guimaraes, making his first Premier League start for his new employers, gave the ball away, and Kostoulas tried his luck from range. David Raya got fingertips to the Brighton man’s shot, but it was a sign of things to come. Arsenal were pegged in by the relentless Seagulls and the hosts’ deserved breakthrough arrived. Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori allowed Gross far too much time to shoot and his fine 20-yard strike pinged in off Raya’s near post.

A disjointed Arsenal were never at the races and Arteta will now have 21 days to stew over a shock result. Picture: Getty