Arsene Wenger says scrapping World Cup plan was 'absolutely necessary'
Former Arsenal manager backs Fifa stepping back from plan for private investment in World Cup
Arsène Wenger has said that Fifa scrapping its plan to invite private investment in the World Cup was "absolutely necessary and beyond question".
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The former Arsenal manager, who has worked as Fifa's chief of global football development since 2019, said it was right for his boss Gianni Infantino to backtrack on the plan.
Wenger has defended himself after being one of 18 named Fifa officials in a letter sent by European football federation Uefa threatening legal action over the plan.
He said: "I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports.
"The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent Fifa that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity."
Wenger, who managed Arsenal from 1996 to 2017, did not comment further.
He had been spotted several times in the stands at the 2026 World Cup, often close to Mr Infantino.
The Swiss, who has been Fifa president since 2016, had offered all 211 member associations £30 million each for supporting his proposal, but the idea was widely condemned from the outset.
Uefa was backed by North and Central American federation Concacaf and Asian federation AFC in standing against Fifa's plan, which included a threat to boycott future tournaments.
The three federations are now determined to oust Mr Infantino from his position, and for the Swiss not to be re-elected at the next vote, which will be held at the 77th Fifa Congress in March 2027.
There are currently no other declared candidates, although Concacaf president Victor Montagliani is in the frame as a possible name to stand.
A source told The Times: “Everyone is very determined he needs to go, and if not we will take all the necessary steps [to remove him from power].
"That includes future international competitions — would the big South American countries prefer to play France or Spain, or Lebanon or Djibouti?
“Everyone is very determined; there are no backward steps now.”