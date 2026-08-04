Arsène Wenger has said that Fifa scrapping its plan to invite private investment in the World Cup was "absolutely necessary and beyond question".

The former Arsenal manager, who has worked as Fifa's chief of global football development since 2019, said it was right for his boss Gianni Infantino to backtrack on the plan.

Wenger has defended himself after being one of 18 named Fifa officials in a letter sent by European football federation Uefa threatening legal action over the plan.

He said: "I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports.

"The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent Fifa that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity."

Wenger, who managed Arsenal from 1996 to 2017, did not comment further.

He had been spotted several times in the stands at the 2026 World Cup, often close to Mr Infantino.