Pair deny arson attack on East London Synagogue
Dominic Charles-Turner and Moses Edwards pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey and remain in custody
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Two men have denied accusations of conducting an arson attack on an east London synagogue.
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Dominic Charles-Turner, 31, and Moses Edwards, 45, pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday after being accused of setting fire to East London Synagogue in Nelson Street, Whitechapel in May.
The allegations against Charles-Turner and Edwards are that there were two explosions followed by fire at the entrance and gates of the synagogue on May 5, which had been closed since 2020 but still displayed Jewish symbols.
Leon Silver, president of the former synagogue, said at the time of the attack: “I was absolutely shocked and horrified. I have only just stopped shaking. Four generations of my family have been involved with this synagogue so it means an awful lot to me.”
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The London Fire Brigade were called at 5.11am within minutes of the attack. Six wine bottles were recovered from the scene, two badly damaged by fire and some later found to contain a petrol accelerant.
Eye witnesses said an attempt was made to break the window and throw something into the building. And, at least two men wearing hoods were caught on CCTV carrying out the attack.
A year preior ro the attack the workds “free Palestine” and “kill the zionists” were written on the building’s exterior.
Turner and Edwards, both of east London, appeared before Judge Mark Lucraft KC on Friday and pleaded not guilty to accusations of destroying or damaging property belonging to Federation Synagogue and being “reckless as to whether life would be endangered”.
Judge Lucraft set a further hearing for January 22 ahead of a trial from April 28 next year lasting up to three weeks.
The defendants were remanded into custody.
At the time of the fire, the former synagogue was in the process of being bought by a Muslim community group with plans to convert it to a mosque and community centre.
This case comes as a government commissioned report found that three in five Jewish pupils aged 16-19 had experienced or witnessed antisemitism in the UK.
“Every child and every teacher should be able to go to school or college free from fear,” said Education Secretary Lucy Powell.
“Sir David Bell’s review shows we are a long way from that. Antisemitism is an ancient evil, and today it remains as pernicious as ever.
“We have a duty to teach this generation and the next what antisemitism is, why it’s wrong and what happens when it takes hold. That goes for every school and college, whether or not they have Jewish staff and students.
“It’s part of teaching our young people the British values of tolerance, acceptance and respect.”