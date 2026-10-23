Dominic Charles-Turner and Moses Edwards pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey and remain in custody

A police forensics officer works at the scene outside a former synagogue in Whitechapel. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Two men have denied accusations of conducting an arson attack on an east London synagogue.

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Dominic Charles-Turner, 31, and Moses Edwards, 45, pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday after being accused of setting fire to East London Synagogue in Nelson Street, Whitechapel in May. The allegations against Charles-Turner and Edwards are that there were two explosions followed by fire at the entrance and gates of the synagogue on May 5, which had been closed since 2020 but still displayed Jewish symbols. Leon Silver, president of the former synagogue, said at the time of the attack: “I was absolutely shocked and horrified. I have only just stopped shaking. Four generations of my family have been involved with this synagogue so it means an awful lot to me.” Read more: Schools 'must include antisemitism in safeguarding’ and teachers should be politically impartial, landmark review to say Read more: Jewish NHS patients and staff feel need to 'suffer in silence' amid rising antisemitism, review finds

A forensics officers inspects a bottle at the scene outside a former Synagogue in Whitechapel. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty

The London Fire Brigade were called at 5.11am within minutes of the attack. Six wine bottles were recovered from the scene, two badly damaged by fire and some later found to contain a petrol accelerant. Eye witnesses said an attempt was made to break the window and throw something into the building. And, at least two men wearing hoods were caught on CCTV carrying out the attack. A year preior ro the attack the workds “free Palestine” and “kill the zionists” were written on the building’s exterior. Turner and Edwards, both of east London, appeared before Judge Mark Lucraft KC on Friday and pleaded not guilty to accusations of destroying or damaging property belonging to Federation Synagogue and being “reckless as to whether life would be endangered”. Judge Lucraft set a further hearing for January 22 ahead of a trial from April 28 next year lasting up to three weeks. The defendants were remanded into custody.

Police officers stand on duty at a cordon outside a former Synagogue in Whitechapel investigating a new arson incident targeting the Jewish community after a blaze at a former synagogue. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty