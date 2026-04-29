Ukrainians Roman Lavrynovych, 22, Petro Pochynok, 35, and Romanian Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, are accused of plotting the series of fires in north London

A view of the entrance to Sir Keir Starmer's house in Kentish Town, north London after a suspected arson attack. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A series of arson attacks on property linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer were orchestrated by a Russian-speaking contact called “El Money” who promised payment in cryptocurrency, a court has heard.

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Ukrainians Roman Lavrynovych, 22, Petro Pochynok, 35, and Romanian Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, are accused of plotting the series of fires in north London last spring on the orders of the Telegram contact. Opening their Old Bailey trial on Wednesday, prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC told jurors that three fires over five days, all linked to Sir Keir, went “beyond coincidence”. Last May 8, a Toyota Rav4 car which once belonged to the Prime Minister was allegedly set alight on Countess Road in Kentish Town. Three nights later, a blaze was reported at a house in nearby Ellington Street which was managed by a company of which the Prime Minister had once been a director and shareholder, the court was told. Read more: Moment police bring down Golders Green knifeman with Taser after stabbing two Jewish people near synagogue Read more: Hundreds of police launch dawn raid at Islamic religious group's secretive HQ over allegations of sexual abuse, modern slavery and forced marriage

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Roman Lavrynovych, appearing via videolink at the Old Bailey, London. Picture: Alamy

In the early hours of last May 12, another house on Countess Road was deliberately set alight, jurors heard. Mr Atkinson said that property still belonged to the Prime Minister and was occupied by his sister-in-law. Lavrynovych allegedly set fire to the front door of each of the two houses “in the dead of night” using white spirit or similar when the occupants were asleep. Mr Atkinson said: “The prosecution’s case is that when he did so he must have intended to endanger – to risk – the lives of the people living inside those houses. “Why else would you set fire to the front door, blocking the residents’ escape?” The arson attacks were “planned and directed” and involved the “promised payment” in cryptocurrency by a contact called “El Money”, jurors heard. Lavrynovych was told what to do and where to target by the anonymous Telegram user, the court was told. Jurors were shown CCTV footage allegedly showing him buying white spirit at a B&Q in south-east London two days before the car was set on fire.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Stanislav Carpiuc, appearing via videolink at the Old Bailey, London. Picture: Alamy

Later that day, Lavrynovych messaged Carpiuc saying: “I’m waiting, bitch, listen, it’s an ordinary car” and searched for an address on Countess Road where the vehicle was parked, the court heard. Mr Atkinson said: “Lavrynovych had been offered payment to set the fires by a contact using the name or pseudonym ‘El Money’. “‘El Money’ communicated in Russian, in contrast to the Ukrainian otherwise used by the defendants.” Mr Atkinson said Lavrynovych may claim that he was “pressured” into carrying out the attacks by a “shadowy figure who threatened him and his family if he did not comply”. However, more than 300 messages between Lavrynovych and “El Money” were recovered indicating a “good working relationship” spanning seven months and a willingness to recruit others, he said. Mr Atkinson added: “It also underlines that the motivation for these activities was not fear, but financial reward.”

Fire damage is seen in the doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth