Homeless man enters plea over fire that gutted office of Labour MP Sharon Hodgson
Joshua Oliver, 28, today admitted starting the blaze at the constituency office of Sharon Hodgson MP at Newcastle Magistrates' Court.
A 28-year-old homeless man has admitted starting the fire which gutted the office of Labour MP Sharon Hodgson on Wednesday night.
Joshua Oliver, 28, of no fixed abode, admitted starting the blaze but said it was reckless rather than intentional.
He was living in a tent nearby the office in Washington, Sunderland, at the time of the fire.
After pleading guilty on this basis, Newcastle Magistrates' Court rejected his guilty plea to a charge of arson and he will return to the court on October 14 for a further hearing.
The office's roof was completely gutted by the fire and the external walls were also daubed with white spray paint.
In the aftermath of the fire, a spokesperson for Ms Hodgson told reporters: "An incident occurred overnight at Sharon's office.
"We will not be commenting or speculating while there is an ongoing police investigation, what we are clear on is there is no place for this kind of violence in our society.
"Sharon will not be deterred and will continue to support her constituents in Washington and Gateshead South as she does day in, day out."
Chief Fire Officer for Tyne and Wear Fire Service, Peter Heath, said: "I want to commend our crews for their swift and professional response to this serious incident.
"Their actions ensured the fire was contained quickly and safely, with no reported casualties.
"We continue to work closely with our partners as investigations progress."