A 28-year-old homeless man has admitted starting the fire which gutted the office of Labour MP Sharon Hodgson on Wednesday night.

Joshua Oliver, 28, of no fixed abode, admitted starting the blaze but said it was reckless rather than intentional.

He was living in a tent nearby the office in Washington, Sunderland, at the time of the fire.

After pleading guilty on this basis, Newcastle Magistrates' Court rejected his guilty plea to a charge of arson and he will return to the court on October 14 for a further hearing.

The office's roof was completely gutted by the fire and the external walls were also daubed with white spray paint.

Read More: Downing Street 'knew about damning Mandelson emails' as Starmer defended sacked ambassador

Read More: Thousands expected in London for Tommy Robinson march and counter-demo after Kirk assassination