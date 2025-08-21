A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a blaze at a Grade I-listed manor house.

Merseyside Police said the fire at Woolton Hall, Liverpool, on Tuesday evening "appears to have been an extremely reckless act" after the force had reports that a large number of youths were seen gathering nearby.

The girl was taken into custody to be questioned and was conditionally bailed.

Detective Inspector Daniel McWhinnie said: "This appears to have been an extremely reckless act at a historic building that has stood at the site for hundreds of years.

"We know the community will be rightly shocked by what happened and we are determined to find all those responsible."

