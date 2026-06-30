Mikha Morrison has been jailed for three years and four months for the act of arson earlier this month

The black 200 model was set alight on a drive in Northampton. Picture: Northamptonshire Police / SWNS

By Georgia Bell

An arsonist who set a £45,000 Mercedes alight in a residential driveway has been caught red-handed on CCTV.

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Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, and Morrison was arrested after officers saw him in a nearby taxi on Wellingborough Road. Police also found the jerrycan nearby and reported that Morrison himself smelled of petrol. Morrison admitted one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He was jailed for three years and four months at Northampton Crown Court earlier this month. Det Con Abigail Jones from the Northamptonshire Police said: “This was an incredibly dangerous incident, and we are extremely fortunate that Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service responded so quickly and were able to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Mikha Morrison was jailed for more than three years after setting a Mercedes on fire. Picture: Northamptonshire Police / SWNS