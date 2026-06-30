Arsonist jailed after setting £45k Mercedes on fire
Mikha Morrison has been jailed for three years and four months for the act of arson earlier this month
An arsonist who set a £45,000 Mercedes alight in a residential driveway has been caught red-handed on CCTV.
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Mikha Morrison emptied a jerrycan of petrol over a black 200 Mercedes which was parked in a driveway in Northampton, before striking a match and fleeing the scene.
In the shocking video footage of the incident, Morrison can be seen fleeing as the car burst into flames on February 15 this year.
After setting the car alight, the flames spread to a Vauxhall nearby.
Frightened locals called for emergency services, and fire crews arrived at the scene and evacuated nearby homes whilst tackling the fire.
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Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, and Morrison was arrested after officers saw him in a nearby taxi on Wellingborough Road.
Police also found the jerrycan nearby and reported that Morrison himself smelled of petrol.
Morrison admitted one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.
He was jailed for three years and four months at Northampton Crown Court earlier this month.
Det Con Abigail Jones from the Northamptonshire Police said: “This was an incredibly dangerous incident, and we are extremely fortunate that Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service responded so quickly and were able to prevent the fire from spreading further.
“If not, the consequences could have been far more severe.
“I am pleased to see him sentenced to more than three years in prison and I hope he spends his time inside reflecting on his actions in order to make better choices when he is released.
“Finally, I would like to thank the victim in this case for his support throughout the investigation.
“This incident had a huge impact on him, and I hope the conclusion of this case and significant sentence provides him with some comfort.”