Art Garfunkel postpones UK tour after sharing news of 'respiratory infection'
'My heart is broken' says Simon and Garfunkel co-founder as he shares sad news
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Art Garfunkel has confirmed that all four of his planned 2026 British gigs will be postponed due to a respiratory infection.
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The 84-year-old singer has said that dates in Watford, London, Manchester, and Wolverhampton will not go ahead because of his illness.
He said in a statement: “My heart is broken that I must postpone these performances. At this season of my life, to be so warmly received by audiences and surrounded by so much love is a gift beyond words.
"Singing for you has always been one of the greatest joys of my life, and the thought of disappointing you saddens me deeply.”
Garfunkel has not performed with Paul Simon, his former bandmate, since 2010, but he revealed that the two are now back on good terms after years of estrangement.
Read also: House where Paul McCartney learnt to play guitar is up for auction
Where was Art Garfunkel set to play on UK tour?
The postponed UK shows are:
- October 13: Watford Colosseum
- October 15: Manchester Opera House
- October 17: University of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall
- October 19: London Royal Albert Hall
Dates in October for Paris and the US are also likely to be rearranged.
Why has he postponed?
Garfunkel said that he had been diagnosed with a respiratory infection and that he needed to cancel on the advice of his doctor.
He said: “I have been diagnosed with a respiratory infection, and my doctor has advised me to take some time to rest and recover.”
When are the new dates?
New dates have not been announced.
Ticketholders will be informed when the new dates are announced and the tickets will still be valid.
Anyone with tickets should hold onto them.
Can I get a refund if I cannot make the new date?
You should be able to get a refund if you cannot make the new date.
More information about the process will be shared with fans when it becomes available.