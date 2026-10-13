Art Garfunkel has confirmed that all four of his planned 2026 British gigs will be postponed due to a respiratory infection.

The 84-year-old singer has said that dates in Watford, London, Manchester, and Wolverhampton will not go ahead because of his illness.

He said in a statement: “My heart is broken that I must postpone these performances. At this season of my life, to be so warmly received by audiences and surrounded by so much love is a gift beyond words.

"Singing for you has always been one of the greatest joys of my life, and the thought of disappointing you saddens me deeply.”

Garfunkel has not performed with Paul Simon, his former bandmate, since 2010, but he revealed that the two are now back on good terms after years of estrangement.

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