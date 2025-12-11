More than 600 artefacts stolen from Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection
Detectives investigating the high-value burglary are appealing for the public’s help
More than 600 artefacts relating to the British Empire and Commonwealth have been stolen from a museum collection in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said a group of four unknown men gained entry to a building in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol between 1-2am on September 25.
The force, which released CCTV images of four people officers want to speak to, said more than 600 artefacts of “various descriptions” were taken by the offenders.
Detective Constable Dan Burgan, the officer in the case, said: “The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city.
“These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice.
“So far, our enquiries have included significant CCTV enquiries as well as forensic investigations and speaking with the victims.”
The four men pictured are described as white.
One was of medium to stocky build, wearing a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers and black trainers.
The second man was of slim build, wearing a grey-hooded jacket, black trousers and black trainers.
The third male wore a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts and white trainers and appeared to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.
Finally, the fourth man was of large build, wearing a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.
Anyone who recognises the men or has seen any of the possible items being sold online is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference number 5225269603.