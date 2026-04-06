Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The four astronauts on board Artemis II are now further from Earth than any humans have been before.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The crew, which is on a historic mission around the moon, has broken the record for the furthest distance humans have travelled from Earth. The record was previously set by the Apollo 13 crew in 1970 - the crew travelled 248,655 miles from Earth. As they broke the record, Mission Control told the astronauts: "Integrity crew: On 15 April, 1970, during the Apollo 13 mission, three explorers set the record for the farthest distance humans have ever travelled from our home planet. Read more: Artemis II crew enters moon’s ‘sphere of influence’ ahead of historic flyby

Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon. Picture: Getty

"At that time, over 55 years ago, Lovell, Swigert, and Haise flew 248,655 statute miles away from Earth. "Today, for all humanity, you're pushing beyond that frontier." One of the Artemis astronauts added: "We surpass the furthest distance humans have ever travelled from planet earth. We do so in honouring the extraordinary efforts and feats of our predecessors in human space exploration. "We will continue our journey even further into space before Mother Earth succeeds in pulling us back to everything we hold dear."

Focus will now turn to the next stages of the mission, with the lunar flyby taking place at around 7.45 pm tonight. Just after midnight, Orion will make its closest approach to the Moon, around 4,070 miles. Minutes later, Orion will reach its maximum distance from Earth - 252,760 miles away. Orion will then enter a solar eclipse around an hour later.

To commemorate the Artemis II mission, the astronauts announced their suggestion to rename certain features on the Moon to honor the Orion spacecraft, named Integrity, as well as commander Reid Wiseman's late wife, Carroll. pic.twitter.com/ejfhnItDo8 — NASA (@NASA) April 6, 2026