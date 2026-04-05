The mission marks the first time the entire Orientale basin of the Moon has been seen with human eyes.

On Sunday, NASA shared a image of the Moon taken by its Artemis II crew as they travel on a mission around the far side of the Moon. Until yesterday, only robot imagers had seen this region of the moon.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen are currently on the third day of their mission on the Orion spacecraft that will carry them around the Orientale basin on the right edge of the lunar disk, which has never been seen before.

"Something about you senses that is not the Moon that I'm used to seeing," Koch said.

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