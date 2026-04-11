'It's a special thing to be on Planet Earth': Artemis crew receive heroes' welcome after historic moon mission
The Artemis II crew created history after successfully completing a test flight around the Moon
The four crew of the Artemis Two lunar mission have been given a heroes' welcome during a new conference in Houston less that 24 hours after successfully landing back down to Earth.
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The astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following 10 days in space.
Their voyage took them further from Earth than any humans in history.
Commander Reid Wiseman said the mission was "the most special thing I ever went through in my life".
The crew - which included Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen - were all reunited with their families on Saturday.
Cheers erupted from the crew’s families watching in Mission Control when the capsule emerged from the communication blackout at splashdown.
More than an hour after landing in the Pacific Ocean, the four crew members emerged from the capsule ahead of being taken to the nearby naval ship USS John P Murtha by helicopter.
Refusing the wheelchairs offered to them, the astronauts walked across the deck and after undergoing initial medical checks on board, they were expected to return to Johnson Space Centre in Houston on Saturday.
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Using the Moon’s gravity for a “free” return journey, it took the crew four days to get back to Earth.
This normal stage of re-entry meant the crew were unable to contact mission control for six minutes.
"We have you loud and clear," Commander Reid Wiseman confirmed after re-establishing contact with mission control.
As the Orion capsule hurtled through the Earth's atmosphere, the crew experienced a temporary communication blackout.