The four crew of the Artemis Two lunar mission have been given a heroes' welcome during a new conference in Houston less that 24 hours after successfully landing back down to Earth.

The astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following 10 days in space.

Their voyage took them further from Earth than any humans in history.

Commander Reid Wiseman said the mission was "the most special thing I ever went through in my life".

The crew - which included Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen - were all reunited with their families on Saturday.

Cheers erupted from the crew’s families watching in Mission Control when the capsule emerged from the communication blackout at splashdown.