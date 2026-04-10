The retired astronaut called the transition from orbit to splashdown “an amazing 30 minutes”

Christina Koch peers out of one of the Orion spacecraft's main cabin windows, looking back at Earth, as the crew travels towards the Moon. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The return of the Orion capsule marks a “lovely, sparkling gem of magnificence” at a time of global uncertainty, former astronaut and International Space Station commander Colonel Chris Hadfield has told LBC News.

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Hadfield praised the four astronauts onboard, saying their journey captured a pivotal moment in human spaceflight as exploration moves towards longer-term settlement through the Artemis programme. Speaking to Charlotte Lynch ahead of Orion’s re-entry to Earth, he said: “That’s where we are in history. That’s happening right now. “In amongst all the dismal and regrettable things that we’re doing around the world right now, there’s also a real lovely, sparkling gem of magnificence. And that’s what people should look at.” Describing the dramatic final stages of the mission, Hadfield said the transition from orbit to splashdown is “an amazing 30 minutes”. Read more: Nasa official 'anxious' ahead of Artemis II return to earth tonight Read more: That's nuts: Artemis II carried jar of Nutella into space at a cost of almost £57,000

Jared Daum, aerospace engineer at NASA's Johnson Space Center, displays the Orion spacecraft's parachute system – with splashdown with splashdown due in the Pacific late Friday. Picture: Getty

The best-selling author, whose latest novel Final Orbit centres around the American-Soviet Apollo–Soyuz space mission, said: “It’s an amazing transition, Charlotte, from the effortless, graceful, almost ballet-like weightlessness of living in space to then just encountering the upper wisps of the atmosphere. “You can see the yellow and the orange and the red of the fire of that incredible heat of re-entry, and assuming the heat shield protects you properly, then you come out the other side.” He added that after the capsule slows, parachutes deploy before it “belly flop[s] into the ocean” where rescue teams are waiting. Hadfield also said spaceflight is now at a crossroads, with the focus shifting from what is technologically possible to how that capability should be used in the long term. He said: “We’re sort of in that stage in spaceflight right now. We’ve got this technology, but we need to figure out how we’re going to use it long term.” He added that this thinking had informed his work with the King’s Sustainable Markets Initiative, including helping to draft the Astra Carta, aimed at encouraging business leaders to think beyond short-term returns.

King Charles III receives astronaut Chris Hadfield from Canada, during an audience at Buckingham Palace in 2023. Picture: Alamy