The four astronauts on board Artemis II have entered a communications blackout as they pass the far side of the Moon.

The Orion spacecraft has now lost contact with Earth as scheduled, with the Moon now blocking communications signals.

The blackout comes after the crew broke the record for the furthest distance humans have travelled from Earth.

The record was previously set by the Apollo 13 crew in 1970 - the crew travelled 248,655 miles from Earth.

As they broke the record, Mission Control told the astronauts: "Integrity crew: On 15 April, 1970, during the Apollo 13 mission, three explorers set the record for the farthest distance humans have ever travelled from our home planet.

Read more: Artemis II crew enters moon’s ‘sphere of influence’ ahead of historic flyby