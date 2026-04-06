Astronauts aboard Nasa’s Orion capsule now feel the moon’s gravitational pull more strongly than that of the Earth

Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

The pull of the moon's gravity on the Artemis II Orion capsule has officially become stronger than Earth's influence on the spacecraft from early Monday morning.

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As Orion flew 39,000 miles (62,764 kilometres) above the moon and 232,000 miles (373,368 km) from Earth, the Artemis II crew crossed the celestial threshold. The crew have become the first people to cross this threshold since the Apollo 17 crew in 1972. The next key milestone for Artemis II will be the trip later on Monday to the far side of the moon. Read more: 'Another giant leap for mankind': NASA's Artemis II now orbiting Earth after historic Moon mission launch Read more: Artemis II astronauts catch first glimpse of Moon's far side 'never seen with human eyes'

Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon. Picture: Getty

It will zoom about 4,000 miles (6,400 km) miles above the moon, during a flyby that will slingshot the crew back toward Earth. Lori Glaze, the deputy associate administrator for Nasa’s Exploration Systems Development Mission, said on Sunday, “We’re all extremely excited for tomorrow.” “Our flight operations team and our science team are ready for the first lunar flyby in more than 50 years.” The flyby, which will last about six hours, will give the crew the opportunity to observe the moon with their naked eyes, and cameras on board the spacecraft.