The Artemis II crew, who successfully completed a test flight around the Moon, are due to splashdown off the coast of San Diego in California

The Artemis II crew, from left, Commander Reid Wiseman, mission specialist Christina Koch, pilot Victor Glover and Canadian astronaut and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The crew of Nasa’s Artemis II mission have started the journey home after creating history on their pass behind the Moon.

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The Artemis II crew, who successfully completed a test flight around the Moon, are due to splashdown off the coast of San Diego in California on Friday. Using the Moon’s gravity for a “free” return journey, it will take the crew four days to get back, with a splashdown in the Pacific on Friday. A news conference heard scientists were continuing to learn from the epic voyage that would inform future missions. This included monitoring the impact of the deep space environment on the three Americans and Canadian aboard the Orion module. The four astronauts on the first manned Moon mission in more than 50 years reached 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometres) from Earth. Read More: 'Hello, World': NASA shares first photos of Earth taken by Artemis II Read More: Artemis II begins journey home after reaching record distance from Earth

The Artemis II crew – (from left) Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Pilot Victor Glover, and Commander Reid Wiseman – pause for a group photo inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home. Picture: NASA via Getty Images

The record was achieved during a seven-hour lunar flyby which included a 40-minute communication blackout as they passed around the far side of the Moon from Earth. Apollo 13’s previous record was 248,655 miles (400,171 kilometres) from Earth in April 1970. During the blackout, the crew reached their closest point to the Moon at 4,067 miles (6,545 kilometres).

Artemis II is locked in 🔒



As they flew around the Moon, the Artemis II crew took turns capturing science data and taking photos out of the Orion spacecraft window to share with their team back on Earth. pic.twitter.com/7Li6XTn9B0 — NASA (@NASA) April 9, 2026

The astronauts asked Nasa if they could name two newly observed lunar craters Integrity, after the capsule of their Orion spacecraft, and Carroll in honour of the late wife of Commander Reid Wiseman. She died of cancer in 2020. The Goonhilly Earth Station, near Helston, in Cornwall, has been helping track the first Moon mission in more than 50 years.

The Artemis II crew, clockwise from left, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover. Picture: Alamy

Lakiesha Hawkins, Nasa’s acting deputy associate administrator for exploration systems development, said: “The mission continues to go well as the crew prepares to transition back to Earth and we get ready for entry day. “The team is turning our attention to the return and getting the crew safely home. “Now, because this is a development flight, we are thinking about what we can still learn in the remaining days to better understand the systems and to inform future missions.” She added: “The experiments about human health are going to give us data that we need to be able to live on the moon longer, as we develop the moon base, and be able to prepare for farther trips, like going on to Mars. “During Apollo, they didn’t gather this kind of human health data and we can’t get this information during low Earth orbit missions.”

The Artemis II crew captured this breathtaking photo of our galaxy, the Milky Way. Picture: NASA via Getty Images