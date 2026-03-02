The narrow victory reinstates the Gunners' five-point lead at the top of the Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Mikel Arteta admitted his "heart almost stopped" as Arsenal rode out a nerve-jangling end against ten-man Chelsea to record a 2-1 win and pass another major examination of their Premier League title credentials.

William Saliba opened the scoring from a corner midway through the first half at the Emirates Stadium only for Piero Hincapie to put through his own net. Jurrien Timber restored Arsenal’s advantage in the second half, again from a corner, and Chelsea’s Pedro Neto was dismissed just four minutes later. Arsenal might have been expected to cruise to the three points, but David Raya had to produce a brilliant diving save from Alejandro Garnacho’s curling effort, and Liam Delap also had a goal chalked off for offside – both in added time – as the Gunners took a significant stride to capturing their first title in 22 years. Read more: England coach Jonny Bairstow appeals to Keir Starmer after cricket team stranded in Dubai Read more: F1 chiefs monitoring Middle East escalation, with races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia now uncertain

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates. Picture: Getty

Afterwards, Arteta admitted: "The save that he (Raya) made in the last action, from what ended up being an unbelievable shot, I got the right angle and my heart almost stopped. But David’s hand was there to bring it back to life. "I try to stay calm, but obviously, we weren’t getting the dominance and the sequences of play that we wanted and would expect against 10 men. "You have to navigate through that, and it’s a big part of the game. Everybody’s suffering because the margins are so small." Timber’s crucial 66th-minute winner – a day after rivals Manchester City claimed a 2-1 win at Leeds – marked Arsenal’s 16th goal from a corner this season to equal a record shared by Oldham and West Brom for a single Premier League campaign with nine games still to go. The set-piece goals carried Arsenal to a second win in a week in which they were drawing at half-time.

Jurrien Timber scored the winner. Picture: Getty

Arteta added: "I reminded the players that we were in exactly the same position against Tottenham seven days ago in that dressing room. "They said: 'Look what happened in the second half! So we’re going to do it again, but we’re going to have to go through some difficult patches to earn the right to win the game and we certainly did that.'" Chelsea’s hopes were scuppered by Neto’s dismissal which marked their seventh red card in the league this season, their second in as many fixtures, and ninth across all competitions. Neto talked his way into referee Darren England’s notebook as he protested against Timber’s goal before he scythed down Gabriel Martinelli four minutes later.