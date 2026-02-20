Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to 'keep calm' in battle for Premier League title ahead of North London Derby
Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal side to "keep calm" amid the rising pressure of landing the club's first Premier League title in 22 years.
Listen to this article
The Gooners could go into this weekend's North London Derby against Tottenham with just a two-point lead over rivals Manchester City.
Arteta's side are currently five points clear, but don't play until after City who host Newcastle United on Saturday evening.
Arsenal make the short trip to Spurs on Sunday after blowing a two-goal lead at bottom-of-the-table Wolves on Wednesday night.
Following the 2-2 draw, which left them with just two wins in their last seven league games, the club are facing fresh accusations of being bottlers.
The club has lifted the Premier League title came in 2003 under Arsène Wenger.
But addressing those claims, Arteta, while speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday, said: "The media reaction is tough.
"Everybody has their own opinion and their perspective is the right one. If we all have an individual book, I don’t know what your book would say and what you had predicted three, five, seven, eight months ago?
"It would be very interesting to go through and understand what you predicted and how you saw the season going. We have a very clear instruction.
"We have to live in the present and the present is beautiful. We are exactly where we want to be in every competition.
"So, keeping calm, keeping my eyes open, my ears open, and understanding what the players need to give their best.
"What I read is the press conference by (Wolves manager) Rob (Edwards) before the game, and what he said when he texted me.
"He thinks that we are the best team in the league by far."
Arsenal are through to the final of next month’s Carabao Cup and in the knockout stages of the Champions League having won all eight of their group matches too.
They also look set to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a fifth-round tie at Mansfield to come in March.
Arteta added: "The instant reaction [of the Wolves draw] is pain, it was a shock to the system, and after that it’s: ‘Okay, what can I do about it?’
"That was chapter 27. And what I’m very interested in is the next chapter, what we are made of, and how we write our own destiny from here going forward."
Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz were absent through injury at Molineux, but both have an outside chance of facing Igor Tudor’s Spurs at the Tottenham Stadium.
"We have to wait until tomorrow but there is a big possibility that they are available," concluded Arteta.