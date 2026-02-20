Mikel Arteta has urged his side to keep calm amid mounting pressure. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal side to "keep calm" amid the rising pressure of landing the club's first Premier League title in 22 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arsenal players celebrate the club's second goal in their draw with Wolves. Picture: Getty

Following the 2-2 draw, which left them with just two wins in their last seven league games, the club are facing fresh accusations of being bottlers. The club has lifted the Premier League title came in 2003 under Arsène Wenger. But addressing those claims, Arteta, while speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday, said: "The media reaction is tough. "Everybody has their own opinion and their perspective is the right one. If we all have an individual book, I don’t know what your book would say and what you had predicted three, five, seven, eight months ago? "It would be very interesting to go through and understand what you predicted and how you saw the season going. We have a very clear instruction. "We have to live in the present and the present is beautiful. We are exactly where we want to be in every competition. "So, keeping calm, keeping my eyes open, my ears open, and understanding what the players need to give their best. "What I read is the press conference by (Wolves manager) Rob (Edwards) before the game, and what he said when he texted me. "He thinks that we are the best team in the league by far."