Mikel Arteta's men missed some big chances in their draw with Nottingham Forest. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta felt his side were denied a "very clear" penalty as they missed the chance to strengthen their grip on the Premier League title race after a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners enjoyed the perfect pre-match entertainment by watching rivals Manchester City lose their derby to United, which presented the chance to go nine points clear at the summit. But, nine days after drawing 0-0 with Liverpool after City had again slipped up, Mikel Arteta's men could not take advantage after failing to get past Forest.

The draw did see Arsenal extend their lead at the top to seven points, which could be cut to four on Sunday if Aston Villa beat Everton. Picture: Getty

They missed some big chances and were denied a penalty in the second half when the ball appeared hit the arm of Forest defender Ola Aina, with VAR ruling it first struck his shoulder and his arm was then in a natural position. But Arteta did not accept the decision. “It hits the shoulder and then he takes the ball with the hand,” he said. “The explanation is not right, but then the rest, it’s OK. “The order is OK, but the timing and the intention is very clear. If not, I wouldn’t be sitting here saying, in my opinion, it’s a very clear penalty.” The draw did see Arsenal extend their lead at the top to seven points, which could be cut to four on Sunday if Aston Villa beat Everton, and they remain clear favourites to get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years. But the missed opportunities could prompt some doubts in the Gunners camp as they have let leads at the top of the table slip in the past, notably when they were eight points clear of City in April 2023 only to fall short. Arteta added: “Obviously, we came here to win the game and we haven’t managed that for different reasons. “But we created four massive chances, with (Gabriel) Martinelli an open goal, Declan Rice a tap-in, Mikel (Merino) and the header of Bukayo (Saka). And on top of that, there is a very clear penalty that has not been given.

Ola Aina survived a VAR investigation for potential handball. Picture: Getty