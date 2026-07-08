Fery was cheered on by Queen Camilla as he became the first British wildcard to reach a grand slam semi-final in the open era

Fery won his quarter-final against Flavio Cobolli. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Britain's wildcard Arthur Fery has reached the Wimbledon semi-finals after beating Italy’s Flavio Cobolli.

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The 23-year-old won 6-4 7-6 (4) 6-0 in their quarter-final on Wednesday afternoon. He was cheered on by Queen Camilla as he won his quarter final in straight sets against the Italian ninth seed Cobolli on Centre Court. Camilla, who made a surprise visit to Wimbledon, was seen supporting Fery from the royal box, wearing a turquoise chiffon dress by designer Anna Valentine. Read more: Record-breaking Wimbledon prize money players will win this year Read more: Princess Kate discussed 'challenges of parenting' with tennis stars Sir Andy Murray and Anne Keothavong at Wimbledon

Fery in action against Cobolli. Picture: Getty

The 23-year-old entered the tournament ranked 114, with only two grand slam victories to his name and never having won a five-set match. His victory makes him the first British wild card to reach the semi-finals at a grand slam in the open era. He will play Alexander Zverev on Friday in the semi-finals. Speaking after the famous win, he told court-side interviewer Lee McKenzie: "I can’t believe it, it’s incredible playing on Centre Court for the second time, the second win." Asked how he would be preparing for Friday, he said: "I don’t know as I’ve never been in this position before. "I’m just going to keep going, I’ve been doing a great for the last ten days I’m just going to keep going and see where that takes me."

The moment. The celebration. The noise.



Arthur Fery is a Wimbledon semi-finalist. pic.twitter.com/ObXayNhdMD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2026

It is 25 years since Goran Ivanisevic famously became the first wild card to win the men’s singles title, and Fery is now only two wins away from matching that historic achievement. Having battled through deciding tie-breaks in comeback wins against Zizou Bergs and Grigor Dimitrov, 114th-ranked Fery completely outplayed ninth seed Cobolli on Centre Court, winning 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-0. Fery's next opponent Zverev halted a seven-match losing streak against Taylor Fritz in emphatic fashion to storm into his first Wimbledon semi-final with a statement straight-sets victory. Fritz had dominated this match-up since he fought back from two sets down to win at the All England Club in 2024 and even triumphed against the world number three on the grass in Halle last month, but that was only weeks after a triumphant run in Paris for his German rival.

Alexander Zverev is next up for Fery. Picture: Getty