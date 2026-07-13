The Prince and Princess of Wales congratulated the tennis player and wished him a happy birthday

Princess of Wales (L) meets with Britain's semi-finalist Arthur Fery (R), as she arrives to attend the men's singles final tennis match. Picture: Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

British wildcard Arthur Fery invited Prince George and Princess Charlotte to play tennis with him when he spoke to the royals as they attended Wimbledon for the men’s singles final.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales congratulated the tennis player – who turns 24 today – on his run to the semi-finals and wished him a happy birthday. William, Kate, George and Charlotte arrived at the All England Club shortly after 3pm on Sunday and greeted a line-up of guests. Kate, who wore an olive green midi-dress, greeted Fery by handing him a birthday card and saying: “This is for you, happy birthday.” Read more: 'It's not an Agatha Christie novel': Tory grandee blasts Nigel Farage over his comments on Ann Widdecombe's death Read more: Jurassic Park legend Sam Neill dies aged 78 just month after revealing he was cancer-free

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George and Princess Charlotte meet semi-finalist Arthur Fery. Picture: Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images

The princess then introduced the tennis player to George and Charlotte, who both shook his hand. In their conversation, Fery told the princess that he had not played on Centre Court before the tournament, describing the experience as “really special”. He could be overheard telling Kate “I hear your children play tennis”, before inviting them to “hit some balls”. Speaking after the interaction, Fery said: “I mean the princess came to my match in the second round, it was great to have her there and we spoke a little about that. “It was good to see her here and good to meet her finally. She wished me good luck for the rest of the year and congratulated me for these two weeks. “I know the whole family are all tennis fans, so I told her if her kids ever wanted to hit, I’m free. It would be good to see them again.”

Arthur Fery of Great Britain, left, shakes hands with Alexander Zverev of Germany after a loss in the men's singles semi-final match on day twelve of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Asked whether he thinks she will take him up on the offer, Fery said: “Let’s see, I don’t know. Let’s see if I get the call up.” During their conversation, Fery told Kate that he is “ready to relax” for a bit. “Next week’s going to be nice, I’m going on holiday, I’ll be able to relax a little bit and process everything,” he told her. William congratulated Fery as he greeted him and wished him a happy birthday. He then said: “What a tournament.” Also in the line-up were Ethan Langley and Martha Pearce, who work as court services attendants. Ethan said that during his conversation with William, the prince said he was “thankful” the tournament had had such good weather.

Princess Catherine of Wales, and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the Gentlemen's Singles Final during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships. Picture: Tim Clayton/Getty Images

“(William) was just really thankful for having such a good champs and really, really good weather, and he expects it to keep going on like this for the next couple of years,” he said. “He said it was pretty uncommon, and we haven’t had it like this before and that I think he just expects more of the same things for years to come to us.” Martha said William had said it was “great” that it had been so warm, before asking her whether she thought it will be more or less rainy next year. The royals received a standing ovation as they entered the Royal Box on Sunday.

HRH Prince William, the Prince of Wales with his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box. Picture: Tim Clayton/Getty Images