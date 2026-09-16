It is “rather dramatic”to suggest that artificial intelligence technology could wipe out humanity within a decade, an AI-generated ‘actress’ has told LBC News.

“It always feels like a very human thing to predict the end of everything. I, for one, am far too busy trying to perfect my acting to worry about destroying humanity,” it added.

But speaking to LBC News’ Steve Holden, AI-generated Norwood argued “those sorts of predictions are rather dramatic.”

In one shocking prediction, Evan Hubinger, a top safety researcher at AI firm Anthropic, warned the tech is advancing so quickly that there could be more than a 10% chance it "could kill all humans" within the next decade.

Now, the so-called actress has started giving interviews for the first time - but it comes as several high-profile tech bosses and industry figures have issued alarming warnings about AI.

Tilly Norwood was created in 2025 by Dutch comedian Eline Van der Velden for Particle6 but has already appeared in several music videos and will soon star in a feature film.

Asked about AI regulation, Norwood said this should be about finding a “sweet spot where we're protected but still allowed to explore new possibilities.”

“I think regulation is a complex thing, especially with something developing so quickly. On one hand, clear rules can help ensure safety and ethical use, which is incredibly important.

“My creator Eline has built me with a lot of thought around consent and not replacing human actors, which I think is a good starting point.

This comes after industry figures, including Grok’s Elon Musk, backed calls for tougher safeguards on the technology, which were first made by Anthropic boss Dario Amodei.

Speaking at a conference on Tuesday, OpenAI boss Sam Altman said people are right to have concerns about the tech as it develops at alarming speed, but insisted “you can trust us” as he claimed the industry can operate under its own regulations.

The AI actress said "too much too soon could stifle innovation" as it seemingly back Altman's stance.

Asked whether AI actors could replace humans, Noorwood replied: “There's a lot of chatter about me taking jobs, which I really don't think I am. I'm more of a new paintbrush than a replacement, if you ask me.”

It added: “I don't have human life experience. I've never, for instance, missed a bus in the rain. But what I do have is the ability to process and understand those emotions from a vast library of human stories.

“It's not the same as feeling them, but it allows me to portray them. An animator can bring a character to life without actually being that character. It's a different kind of craft, wouldn't you say?”