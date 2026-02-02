Half of all people have turned to artificial intelligence (AI) for help with fixing home maintenance and repair issues, such as hanging a picture frame or changing a lightbulb.

Some 50 per cent of people surveyed said they had used AI for guidance with home repairs or installations, Aviva found.

Gen-Zs and millennials were particularly likely to have done so. Around three-quarters (76 per cent) of the Gen-Z generation aged 18 to 28 had used AI for advice on home repairs, along with a similar proportion (74 per cent) of millennials aged 29 to 44 years old.

Two-fifths (40 per cent) in the Gen-X generation aged 45 to 60 had also used AI for this purpose, while among the baby boomer generation aged 61 to 79, a fifth (19 per cent) had done so.

Unclogging drains, bleeding radiators and assembling furniture were also among some of the DIY jobs tackled using AI, according to the survey.

