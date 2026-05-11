Misan Harriman has hit back and accused his critics of 'misrepresenting' him and taking his comments out of context

Misan Harriman went on to say, “The surge of Reform is real, no one should deny it, it is a surge.". Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Southbank Centre’s chairman has hit out after being accused of comparing Reform voters to Nazi supporters.

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Misan Harriman described the increasing popularity of Reform as “a warning” ahead of the next general election. In a video shared on social media, Mr Harriman analysed the recent local election results through a conversation between Holocaust survivor Susan Sontag and writer Kurt Vonnegut about the rise of the Nazis in Germany in the 1930s. “She said ‘10 per cent of any population is cruel, no matter what, and 10 per cent is merciful, no matter what. And the remaining 80 per cent can be moved in either direction.” “It’s such a profound way to look at us, and in the context of yesterday’s election results, it’s something that I think is really topical.” He continued: “The surge of Reform is real, no one should deny it, it is a surge. And it should be a warning and a rallying call at the same time. We have to do the swaying.” Read more: Reform UK candidate quits party just days before elections over 'no support' Read more: Reform planning 'concentration camps' claims Scottish Green leader

Comparing the millions who voted Reform on Thursday to the Nazis is disgusting.



This crass moron should be nowhere near a taxpayer funded organisation. https://t.co/bB1lNPF2c0 — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) May 9, 2026

His comments were met with backlash, including from activist Heidi Bachram, who branded the comments “disgusting”. Reform MP, Robert Jenrick, also wrote on X: Comparing the millions who voted for Reform on Thursday to the Nazis is disgusting. Jenrick went on to call for the removal of Mr Harriman from the Southbank Centre, writing: “This crass moron should be nowhere near a taxpayer funded organisation.” The chair of the Southbank Centre was also met with criticism from Fiona Sharpe, the spokesperson for Labour Against Antisemitism, who called for Mr Harriman to be “removed from his prestigious role at the Southbank Centre”. “Whatever his political views are, to diminish the systematic state sponsored murder of six million Jews, just for being Jews, in this particular climate in Britain, is abhorrent", Fiona said.

It's wild that I have to do this, but @HeidiBachram clipped 57 seconds of this video to misrepresent me. I use a quote from a conversation with Kurt Vonnegut and Susan Sontag, in which she discusses human behaviour after studying the Holocaust. In that context, I talk about human… pic.twitter.com/kYUh4oyrN5 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) May 9, 2026