The world number one spoke of falling into a "very dark hole" following the quarter-final loss

Sabalenka in her post-match press conference. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

World number one Aryna Sabalenka admitted she feels like "quitting tennis" after a remarkable meltdown in losing to Diana Shnaider in the French Open quarter-finals.

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Sabalenka was the steady presence in a tournament full of shocks and looked to be easing through to the last four when she led by a set and 4-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier. But Sabalenka, who had already looked unsettled by the windy conditions, won only one of the next 12 games to crash to a 3-6 7-5 6-0 defeat before stomping off court. The Belarusian said after: "No thoughts, no emotions. Read more: Test cricket's new reality: Ben Stokes urges flexible approach to players' IPL commitments Read more: Charles Leclerc signs new Ferrari deal ahead of home Monaco Grand Prix

"I just want to quit tennis right now. We’ll see in few days. Hopefully I’ll get back on track mentally." It is only the second time in her last 14 grand slams that Sabalenka has failed to reach at least the semi-finals but it is the latest in a series of painful losses. She said: "I guess mentally I got into a very deep, deep, dark hole over there, and I just couldn’t get back mentally on track. "This is something that I actually have to step back and try to find a solution, because I just am so tired of me losing some matches not in the best way just because I was overemotional."

Sabalenka during her defeat to Shnaider. Picture: Getty