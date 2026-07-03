Aryna Sabalenka has a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel called Ash.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on day five of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Aryna Sabalenka has urged Wimbledon chiefs to lift their ban on players bringing their dogs.

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Players were allowed to take their pups into Roland Garros for last month’s French Open, with the pets even issued with accreditation. Sabalenka – who owns a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel called Ash – Marta Kostyuk, Anastasia Potapova, Anna Kalinskaya and Hailey Baptiste are among the stars who were accompanied by their pooches in Paris. But Ash has had to stay at home this fortnight with Wimbledon adhering to its strict no-dogs policy. Read more: Every British player still in Wimbledon singles after four brutal days Read more: Kate takes selfies and chats with tennis fans as she wows admirers with her first appearance at this year's Wimbledon

“I don’t agree with that,” said Sabalenka, who is into the third round after beating American McCartney Kessler in straight sets. “I can understand why they made this decision. Obviously if the dog does something ‘wrong’ inside of this historical place, it’s probably going to take a bit of time to replace. They’re probably afraid of damages inside. “I have to say all of our dogs are very well-trained. They’re not going to do anything wrong inside of this beautiful building. We have to change that.” Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton confirmed before the Championships that the only dogs permitted on site are service dogs and security/search dogs. Yet despite the obvious threat to the grass courts – not to mention the temptation of all those tennis balls – Sabalenka wants Ash and his waggy-tailed pals to be allowed in. “It just sometimes hurts to leave him at the house by himself,” she added. “He really gets attached a lot. But he suffers staying alone. It really hurts my feelings. “It’s just like a little fluffy thing that always wants cuddles and love. Going to the park with him, walking around, is also like some sort of meditation for me. “Wimbledon, please, I beg you, let the dogs inside!”

Sabalenka gave 57th-ranked Kessler a ‘ruff’ time in the first set before winning the second on a tie-break for a 6-1 7-6 (9) victory. The world number one, still looking for a first Wimbledon title, faces former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in round three.

Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates her victory against Solana Sierra of Argentina. Picture: Alamy