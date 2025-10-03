Asahi beer shortage fears mount as Japan could run out in hours
Asahi said it was “actively investigating the cause and working to restore operations" following a massive cyber attack
Japan could run out of its most loved beer Asahi in a matter of hours following a cyber attack.
Dozens of factories nationwide have been brought to a standstill after hackers targeted the firm on Monday.
The attack hit its ordering and delivery systems and brought its call centre operations offline - bringing most of its 30 nationwide factories to a grinding halt.
Retailers such as 7-Eleven Japan and FamilyMart are now said to be warning over shortages of Asahi products on their shelves as stocks come under pressure.
It is thought Asahi is just days away from running out of stock of its signature Super Dry lager as inventories are depleted, according to reports.
The group’s call centre and customer service desks have also been impacted, although it said on Monday that customer data did not appear to have been stolen.
Asahi said it was “actively investigating the cause and working to restore operations; however, there is currently no estimated timeline for recovery”.
It added the issues were limited to its Japanese operations and not its wider global business.
Asahi owns Fullers in the UK, as well as worldwide brands including Peroni, Grolsch and Pilsner Urquell.
It is understood the hackers disabled the firm’s ordering and delivery system.
This has meant the firm has also had to put plans on hold to launch a raft of new products, such as soft drinks and some food ranges it also produces, reports said.
Asahi has been approached for comment.