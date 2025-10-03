Japan could run out of its most loved beer Asahi in a matter of hours following a cyber attack.

Dozens of factories nationwide have been brought to a standstill after hackers targeted the firm on Monday.

The attack hit its ordering and delivery systems and brought its call centre operations offline - bringing most of its 30 nationwide factories to a grinding halt.

Retailers such as 7-Eleven Japan and FamilyMart are now said to be warning over shortages of Asahi products on their shelves as stocks come under pressure.

It is thought Asahi is just days away from running out of stock of its signature Super Dry lager as inventories are depleted, according to reports.

The group’s call centre and customer service desks have also been impacted, although it said on Monday that customer data did not appear to have been stolen.

