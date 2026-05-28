Felicity Barnard added that the sport is concerned that tighter gambling affordability checks could put a major source of funding for the sport at risk and she hopes the ongoing gambling review will be 'data-led'

By Flaminia Luck

The chief of Royal Ascot has told LBC that King Charles is as big a fan of horse racing as the late Queen Elizabeth was.

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Felicity Barnard, the Executive Officer at Ascot Racecourse, joined Nick Ferrari ahead of this year's meeting where 300,000 fans are expected to descend on the course for the five day festival. Nick asked her: "I also know that on her sad passing, there was concern as to whether the King would embrace horse racing in the same absolutely dedicated fashion as his mum. Has he, do you think?" Ms Barnard reassured him saying His Majesty, as well as Queen Camilla, are "huge enthusiasts" and "great supporters" of the event and also the sport. "We've been really pleased at how they've embraced us and long may it continue", she said.

Royal Ascot - Day 1. Picture: Getty

Read More: King and Queen recall ‘thrill’ of Royal Ascot winner as they arrive at meet Read More: Charles and Camilla’s hopes of Royal Ascot winner dashed Ms Barnard said the racing industry is concerned that tighter gambling affordability checks could put a major source of funding for the sport at risk. Affordability checks to crack down on problem gambling came in last year. She told Ferrari it was “really important” that people who gamble do so “responsibly and safely” - and that Ascot supported measures aimed at protecting consumers. However, she warned ongoing reviews into affordability checks could create problems across the wider betting sector if gamblers are required to provide personal financial information before placing bets. She said more than £10 billion is staked on racing each year and argued that any threat to that income would be a serious concern for the sport because betting remains one of its main funding mechanisms. She added she hoped the review would be “data-led”.

Felicity Barnard said she's concerned the industry's annual 'ten billion dollar' income is at risk from new gambling regulations. Picture: LBC