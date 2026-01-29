Asda underpays over 50,000 workers after IT disaster
ASDA has begun notifying over 50,000 employees that they have been underpaid due to errors with their new payroll system.
53,000 current and former employers are missing holiday and sick pay from between February 2024 and May 2025. Asda blames calculation errors following the switch from their Walmart payroll system to their new Project Future IT.
The supermarket has not disclosed how much they owe, but claims that 80% of those affected owe £19 or less.
This is the second issue with Project Future after almost 10,000 workers were underpaid as the new tech miscalculated payslips.
“No Asda colleague will be worse off financially,” James Goodman, chief people officer at Asda, said.
“Whether you currently work with us or have worked with us, we are paying back every penny owed with 12% interest.
“Any colleague who has been overpaid will be allowed to keep the money, and we are repaying the money that was recovered in March 2024 because of issues caused by the switch over to Project Future.
“We’ve also taken the steps to ensure nothing like this can happen again, validated by external experts,” he added.