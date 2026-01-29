ASDA has begun notifying over 50,000 employees that they have been underpaid due to errors with their new payroll system.

53,000 current and former employers are missing holiday and sick pay from between February 2024 and May 2025. Asda blames calculation errors following the switch from their Walmart payroll system to their new Project Future IT.

The supermarket has not disclosed how much they owe, but claims that 80% of those affected owe £19 or less.

This is the second issue with Project Future after almost 10,000 workers were underpaid as the new tech miscalculated payslips.