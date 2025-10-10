Ash Regan, the Alba Party's sole MSP in the Scottish Parliament, has quit the party citing concerns about its "direction".

She will now sit as an independent MSP in Holyrood until next May's elections.

LBC understands she plans to run again as an independent candidate.

In a letter to the party leadership and members, she said that while Alex Salmond had convinced her to defect from the SNP to Alba in October 2023, the party had since "chosen a different path".

Her resignation will be a blow to Alba's chances at next year's parliamentary elections, as Regan is currently its most prominent member, representing the Edinburgh Eastern constituency.

The party previously had two MPs at Westminster after Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey defected from the SNP, but they lost their seats at last year's General Election Alba is currently polling at between one and two per cent for next year's election.

Earlier this year Regan ran to be Alba leader, but was beaten by MacAskill.

She said she would now concentrate on getting her member's bill, Unbuyable, through Holyrood. It would criminalise those who purchase sex, but decriminalise those who sell, offer support for people in prostitution to leave the sex industry, and clear previous convictions of those who have been charged with prostitution.

In her letter she says: "I came into politics late in my career, in 2016, after years of activism for both Scottish independence and women’s rights. I entered Parliament to help progress independence, safeguard women and children, and promote competent government that works for the people of Scotland.

"Two years ago, I concluded that the SNP had moved away from the principles on which I was first elected. My instinct and intention at that point was to sit as an independent MSP for the remainder of this term.

"After a conversation with Alex Salmond, I agreed to join the Alba Party, a party that was struggling for relevance with the electorate due to its lack of a Scottish Parliamentary presence. I did so because I believed in the shared vision that Alex and I discussed for the 2026 election and because I wanted to give a strong, credible voice to those who felt politically homeless: particularly women.

"Following Alex’s sad passing almost a year ago, I worked to make the case internally for the direction we had planned. Despite the tremendous support from many members, particularly women campaigners who have stood with me for years in advancing the aims of my Unbuyable Bill, the party has chosen a different path."

She adds: "I respect that decision, but it has clarified mine. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the many Alba members who have supported me and my small team, often with great courage and commitment.

"My priorities and principles remain unchanged. With my Unbuyable Bill progressing through Parliament in the final months of Session 6, I have made a considered decision, in the best interests of my constituents, my team, and all those who support Unbuyable, to revert to my original plan, to represent Edinburgh Eastern as an Independent MSP.

"I did not enter politics in my forties to build a career. I did so to deliver critical change. Public office is a privilege, one granted by the voters, to whom no party or politician is entitled. My focus in the months ahead will be on building support across Parliament to pass Unbuyable into law before dissolution.

"I am deeply grateful to the women’s rights movement across Scotland and to colleagues from across the political spectrum who have shown me solidarity and support."

The Alba Party was established by Alex Salmond, former SNP leader and First Minister of Scotland, in 2021. He died unexpectedly last October after delivering a speech in North Macedonia.

Ash Regan was previously a junior minister in Nicola Sturgeon's government, but dramatically quit over the Gender Recognition Reform Bill in 2022.

After Nicola Sturgeon resigned, she ran to be SNP leader along with Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf - the latter winning the contest.

She will join two other former SNP MSPs who also now sit as independents - Fergus Ewing and John Mason.