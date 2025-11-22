England’s batting was blown away for the second time in as many days as the first Ashes Test motored towards an early finish in Perth.

The domination of ball over bat continued on day two, with England losing nine wickets for 99 in the afternoon session.

That left them 164 all out, leaving Australia chasing 205 to win a hyperactive game of cricket that has more than three scheduled days left.

With a 40-run first-innings lead in the bank England initially shrugged off Zak Crawley’s second duck of the match to move 105 in front while one down just after lunch.

But their hopes fell off a cliff edge as Australia forced error after error.

Ben Duckett nicked Scott Boland behind before a ruinous sequence that saw the middle-order engine room of Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Joe Root dismissed in the space of six deliveries without a run added to the total.

