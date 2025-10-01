A schoolgirl victim of Asian grooming gangs in Rochdale has told a court her abusers had "destroyed my life".

By Flaminia Luck

All seven men denied any wrongdoing but a jury unanimously found them guilty. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Girl A told the jury at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court that she could have been targeted by more than 200 offenders, as her phone number was swapped, but said "there was that many it was hard to keep count". On Monday, in a statement read out by prosecutor Rossano Scamardella KC, she said: "My life has been destroyed from the abuse of these men. "The abuse has affected every part of my life, from what I look like, relationships, health, to my mental health. "Over the last 10 years when I finally plucked up the courage to approach the police and disclose the abuse I suffered, it has been an absolute emotional rollercoaster for me. "I have provided about 40 video interviews, having to speak about what I was subjected to, talking about it out loud and explaining it in detail. "This has been and still is consuming my life. I hope that one day I will be able to move forward with my life. "The jury finding these men guilty I hope is going to help me take another step forward to get my life back, as I have already lost my childhood. And now because of the case I'm losing part of my adult life, continually revisiting the abuse of my childhood."

Ringleader Mohammed Zahid, Kasir Bashir was jailed for 35 years. Picture: GMP