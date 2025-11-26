One theme is dominating conversations in workplaces across the country: pay. Employees are feeling the relentless pressure of the increased cost of living, while many employers are quietly (and sometimes not so quietly) worrying about staying afloat.

It’s a difficult, emotionally charged landscape, and navigating conversations about pay rises has never been more delicate or more necessary.

Inflation might be easing on paper, but for most people it certainly doesn’t feel that way. Groceries, rent, childcare, energy costs — none of these have returned to anything resembling pre-crisis levels. Many employees feel they’ve been absorbing the shock for too long.

There’s a growing disconnect between what workers expect and what businesses can realistically afford, and that gap is opening tension in all sectors.

And yet, businesses are not exaggerating when they say they’re struggling too. Employers face their own rising costs at a time when margins are thin and demand is volatile.

A key point many employees overlook is that pay rises aren’t limited to the salary figure on their payslip. When wages go up, so do employer contributions.

Employer National Insurance Contributions increased in April, and the National Minimum Wage rise this year has created additional burdens, particularly for SMEs.

Even well-intentioned employers who value their people are honest about the challenges: the spirit may be willing, but the funds just aren’t there.

It is important to be clear on the legal position. Despite the assumptions many people have, employees do not have an automatic right to a pay rise.

There’s no statutory entitlement to annual increases, inflation-matching uplifts or cost-of-living adjustments. That said, employers should not be flippant about these conversations.

Fairness, transparency and retention all matter — especially in sectors where talent shortages remain acute. No business wants to lose good staff simply because they mishandled a conversation about money.

As for what the Budget may bring, expectations should remain grounded. Even if the Chancellor introduces measures related to wage growth or financial support for businesses, there is rarely an instant ripple effect that solves the problem.

The reality is that both employers and employees are likely to be squeezed even further in the coming months, and pay rises will continue to be the exception rather than the norm.