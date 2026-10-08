The fashion website said an 'unauthorised party' gained access by 'impersonating a trusted contact' to send a threatening notification to thousands of users

A woman shopping for clothes on the asos website on her phone with asos packages in the background. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Asos has said hackers managed to send a notification to thousands of customers by tricking an employee into handing over log-in details.

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The notification, seemingly addressed to the shopping platform itself, read: "Dear Asos DPO and IT, we have fully compromised the Snowflake instance. Engage with us or we will leak it.". Picture: Asos

It said the party then used the credentials to access information on third-party platforms used by Asos. Affected platforms were immediately locked down but Asos said the attacker gained access to some personal data, including names and contact details. They also were able to access “certain non-personal account-related information”, Asos said. But it stressed that no payment card information or account passwords were accessed.

Asos added that it has already taken steps to strengthen its security controls and will continue with its full investigation. Picture: Alamy