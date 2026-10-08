Asos says hackers gained access by 'tricking employee into sharing log-in details'
The fashion website said an 'unauthorised party' gained access by 'impersonating a trusted contact' to send a threatening notification to thousands of users
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Asos has said hackers managed to send a notification to thousands of customers by tricking an employee into handing over log-in details.
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It comes after thousands of Asos users received a bizarre notification on Tuesday morning.
The notification, seemingly addressed to the shopping platform itself, read: "Dear Asos DPO and IT, we have fully compromised the Snowflake instance. Engage with us or we will leak it."
A Telegram link was also included in the notification.
Asos said it has undertaken a detailed investigation over the past 48 hours and found an “unauthorised party gained access to an Asos employee account by impersonating a trusted contact to obtain log-in credentials”.
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It said the party then used the credentials to access information on third-party platforms used by Asos.
Affected platforms were immediately locked down but Asos said the attacker gained access to some personal data, including names and contact details.
They also were able to access “certain non-personal account-related information”, Asos said.
But it stressed that no payment card information or account passwords were accessed.
The Asos website and app were safe to use throughout the incident and “remain safe” to use, the firm said.
However, the company urged customers to remain vigilant.
It said: “There is no action you need to take on your account.
“However, please remain cautious of unexpected messages or calls claiming to be from Asos.
“We will never ask you to share passwords, security codes or payment details through an unsolicited message or call.”
Asos added that it has already taken steps to strengthen its security controls and will continue with its full investigation.
The email to customers came after BBC News said it had been contacted by cyber criminals claiming that the breach affected customer names, addresses, phone numbers, emails and customer numbers.
The notification message sent out by cyber attackers referred to cloud firm Snowflake, which stores data for many major companies.
Snowflake said it has “found no compromise” of its platform after launching an investigation following the notification message.