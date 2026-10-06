Asos warns customers their personal details 'may have been accessed' after apparent cyber hack
Customers received a mobile app notification on Tuesday, titled “Asos hacked”, which directed them to a Telegram account.
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Asos has warned customers that "basic personal information" may have been accessed after thousands were sent a phone alert saying the retailer had been hacked.
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The retailer said it is investigating “unauthorised activity involving third-party platforms” used to communicate with its customers, whose basic personal details may have been accessed, adding: “We do not believe that payment-card information or account passwords, were impacted.”
Customers received a mobile app notification on Tuesday, titled “Asos hacked”, which directed them to a Telegram account.
The message read: “Dear ASOS DPO and IT, we have full compromised the Snowflake instance. Engage with us, or we will leak it,” followed by the Telegram link.
Shares in the company tumbled by more than 10% on Tuesday morning as a result.
The company has been contacted for comment.
DPO refers to the data protection officer - the appointed person in a company who takes responsibility for safeguarding customers’ information.
Meanwhile, Snowflake is an online data platform used by a wide range of companies.
It is understood that the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ, has offered Asos assistance.
Marijus Briedis, chief technology officer at NordVPN, said: “This is an unusually brazen and threatening message.
“The attackers aren’t simply claiming to have breached Asos – they’re publicly telling the company to engage with them or they will leak what they say they have obtained.
“What customers should be particularly alert to now is what happens next. High-profile cyber incidents create ideal conditions for phishing attacks.”
Cyber expert Rob Demain, chief executive of e2e-assure, said it was unclear if the claimed Snowflake hack was real, “because we only have the attacker’s word for it”.
He said: “The concerning thing for customers is that they received the threat through a channel they already trusted.
“While unconfirmed, one possibility is that the compromise is confined to the customer engagement or marketing systems connected to Asos.
“If the attackers only accessed that layer, it could explain the app notifications, but doesn’t prove any access to the wider retail infrastructure or the claimed data theft.
“The architecture of how Asos connects to customer data illustrates the wider risk – marketing systems connect valuable customer information with the ability to send messages under the retailer’s name.”