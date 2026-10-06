Customers received a mobile app notification on Tuesday, titled “Asos hacked”, which directed them to a Telegram account.

By Issy Clarke

Asos has warned customers that "basic personal information" may have been accessed after thousands were sent a phone alert saying the retailer had been hacked.

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The retailer said it is investigating “unauthorised activity involving third-party platforms” used to communicate with its customers, whose basic personal details may have been accessed, adding: “We do not believe that payment-card information or account passwords, were impacted.” Customers received a mobile app notification on Tuesday, titled “Asos hacked”, which directed them to a Telegram account. The message read: “Dear ASOS DPO and IT, we have full compromised the Snowflake instance. Engage with us, or we will leak it,” followed by the Telegram link. Shares in the company tumbled by more than 10% on Tuesday morning as a result. The company has been contacted for comment.

The message read: “Dear ASOS DPO and IT, we have full compromised the Snowflake instance. Engage with us, or we will leak it,” followed by the Telegram link. Picture: x

DPO refers to the data protection officer - the appointed person in a company who takes responsibility for safeguarding customers’ information. Meanwhile, Snowflake is an online data platform used by a wide range of companies. It is understood that the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ, has offered Asos assistance.

Shares in the company tumbled by more than 10% on Tuesday morning as a result. Picture: Alamy